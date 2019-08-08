Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

KEY stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.99. 581,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.08. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$836.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.31%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

