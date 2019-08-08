Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.18. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,014,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

