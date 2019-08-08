KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.00. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 15,502,903 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

In other KEFI Minerals news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams acquired 1,431,939 shares of KEFI Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,319.39 ($18,710.82).

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

