Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 404,955 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404,955 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Andeavor Logistics worth $35,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 806,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ANDX stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.64 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

