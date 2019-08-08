Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 25,343 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Enviva Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

