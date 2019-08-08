Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 6,550 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger purchased 46,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $848,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,712,396 shares of company stock valued at $49,604,380 and have sold 298,599 shares valued at $5,868,100. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

