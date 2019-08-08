Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $3.82 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.38. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $534.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,795 shares of company stock worth $2,930,210. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

