Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 350.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,363,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 512.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.