KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

KAR Auction Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. KAR Auction Services has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

