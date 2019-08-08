KAR Auction Services Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

KAR Auction Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. KAR Auction Services has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

KAR traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 837,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

