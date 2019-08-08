Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 20.97%. Kamada updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,201. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

