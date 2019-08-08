Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,715. The stock has a market cap of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard B. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.