JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $61,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

JPM stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.15. 345,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

