JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JPEI traded down GBX 0.91 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 23,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.54. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.99 ($1.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.62.

In other JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 news, insider Rupert Dickinson bought 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £13,429.50 ($17,548.02).

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

