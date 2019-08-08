John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 935.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

