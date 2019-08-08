Jesse E. Merten Sells 900 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

