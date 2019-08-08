Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 2,100 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,873,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 8,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.