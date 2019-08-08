Jefferies Financial Group Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $140.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.45. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $149.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Insulet’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $935,763.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,894 shares of company stock worth $4,524,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,604,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,967,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,033 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,391,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,274,000 after acquiring an additional 207,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,550,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

