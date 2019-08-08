J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.72. 267,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

