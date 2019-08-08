Iungo (ING) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Iungo has a market capitalization of $102,216.00 and approximately $5,786.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

