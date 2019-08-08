Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

ITRI stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $1,785,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.