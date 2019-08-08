Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.
ITRI stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $1,785,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
