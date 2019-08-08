iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.25% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,299.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

