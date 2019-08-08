iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 75,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

