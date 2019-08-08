iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $129.58. 8,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

