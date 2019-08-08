iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Boosted by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

IWS stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

