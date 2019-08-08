iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $114.65. 24,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,547. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

