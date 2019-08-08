iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 215,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

