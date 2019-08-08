iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.53

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 470511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

