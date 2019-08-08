iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

