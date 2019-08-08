iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 72,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 493,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,839. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95.

