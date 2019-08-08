Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 7,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $153,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $65,820.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $181,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $20,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $60,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.16 million, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iradimed by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iradimed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

