iPath Dow Jones-UBS Agriculture Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Trading Down 0.2%

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Agriculture Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.42, 1,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Agriculture Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Agriculture Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.