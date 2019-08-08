IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.08 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00252160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.01228305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00019913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094394 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,005,650 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

