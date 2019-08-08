Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Compass Group (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compass Group (LON: CPG):

7/30/2019 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2019 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/25/2019 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/19/2019 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/4/2019 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CPG stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,044 ($26.71). The stock had a trading volume of 822,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. Compass Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,098.36 ($27.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,956.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 13.10 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31). Also, insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total value of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

