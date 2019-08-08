Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NuVasive (NUVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

8/1/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – NuVasive was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – NuVasive was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/29/2019 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuVasive witnessed balanced revenue growth across all of its key operating segments. Robust sales in the international markets buoy optimism. We are also upbeat about the company having witnessed sturdy demand across an array of recent products launches within the U.S. Spinal Hardware business viz. the TLX 20 Degree expandable cage. On the flip side, the Biologics business performance was disappointing. Headwinds like pricing pressure, reimbursement issues and a competitive landscape are major downsides for NuVasive. In the past six months, NuVasive has outperformed its industry. “

7/9/2019 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2019 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,476. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Get NuVasive Inc alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NuVasive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NuVasive by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,996,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.