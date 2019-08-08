Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Lowered by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

