Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco International Revenue ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Revenue ETF (BATS:REFA) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco International Revenue ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

