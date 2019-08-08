Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.28

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and traded as high as $89.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 35,085 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.31.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 691.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.