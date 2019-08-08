InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.96

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 2178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.
Several research analysts have commented on INXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 434,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
