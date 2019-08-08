InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.96

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 2178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Several research analysts have commented on INXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 434,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

