InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in InterXion were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in InterXion in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INXN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INXN. Citigroup increased their price target on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

