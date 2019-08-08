INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

