Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.27

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.27 and last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 151224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 19,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.09 per share, with a total value of C$267,710.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at C$758,239.26.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

