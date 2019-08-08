International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Down 10%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

