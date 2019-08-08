International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.15-$6.35 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,826. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

