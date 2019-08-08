Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,308,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $110,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $46.59. 1,088,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,371,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.