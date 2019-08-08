Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $94,000.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

