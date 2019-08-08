Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 7,795 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $344,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.