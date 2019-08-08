Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $1,424,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $1,445,700.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $789,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $791,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.