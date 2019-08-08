Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $15,407.70 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Raja Petrakian sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $15,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
