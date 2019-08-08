Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $15,407.70 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Raja Petrakian sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $15,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

