Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $66,972.15 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $66,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.